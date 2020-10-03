Recent reforms will strengthen India’s global positioning: Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 3 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the recent reforms undertaken by the government amid the pandemic — in mining, labour and agriculture, among other sectors — will strengthen India and prepare the country to engage globally from a position of strength.

Addressing the 74th annual session of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, Goyal was quoted in an official statement as saying that the government has taken the opportunity amid the pandemic to bring major reforms across sectors.

“We have taken the opportunity of Covid to bring about game-changing reforms in agriculture, labour, mining, capital markets and banking, space technology and defence. This will strengthen India and prepare us to engage with the world from a position of strength,” he said.

Goyal said that businesses and the government are working together towards a better future for the marginalised sections of the society.

The minister said: “Working together, no power on earth can stop India from truly becoming a superpower and economy that cares for its people and improves the quality of life of every single person.”

Goyal said that the pandemic has been a period when the true resilience of Indian businesses has been put to test. He stressed that India has not only become one of the largest manufacturers of PPEs, masks, ventilators and medicines across the world, but manufacturers here are also exporting them.

“The whole world recognises the phenomenal work India has taken in the fight against the pandemic. India’s abilities to become self-reliant, expand scale of operation, introduce good manufacturing practices and improve quality are all being recognised by the world,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.