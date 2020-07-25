Recitations during the first ten days of Dhu’l-Hijjah

Aurangabad: Advocate Faiz Sayed in his YouTube channel ‘IRC TV’ has advised to recite takbeerat in the first ten days of the month of Dhu’l-Hijjah and discussed the recommended takbeerat that are found to be authentic. Takbeerat means to recite the greatness of Allah. It is a common Arabic expression.

During the first ten days of the month of Dhu’l-Hijjah a Muslim should recite takbeerat as much as he can. Because good deeds during these days are beloved to Allah. The prophet said; “there are no days in which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than these ten days.” (Masnad Ahmed).

Advocate Syed says, we should try to recite the oneness of Allah, greatness of Allah, and glory of Allah.

What is meant by oneness? It means there is no God but Allah (la ilaha illallah ).

What is meant my greatness of Allah? It means to say Allah is the greatest (Allahu Akbar).

What is meant by glorifying Allah?

It means to praise Allah (subhanallah)

Apart from this there are other recitations which show the greatness of Allah.

From 1st to 9th Dhu’l-Hijjah the takbeerat which are recited are called mutlaq (unconditional).

The takbeerat which are recited from 10th to 13th Dhu’l-Hijjah are called muqaiyed (conditional).

The takbeer which is narrated by Musnad ibn abi Shayba is:

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Ilallahu, Wallahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa Lillahil Hamd

Meaning: Allah is the greatest, Allah is the greatest, Allah is the greatest. There is no deity (no god) besides Allah and Allah is the greatest. Allah is the greatest and to Allah all praises belong.

Other takbeerat can also be recited are:

Allahu akbaru kabira

Wal-hamdu lillahi kathira,

Wa subhanallahi bukratawwa asila.

Meaning:

Allah is Great.

Many praise is due to Allah.

Praise to Allah at the beginning of the day and at the end of the day.

The Third takbeer is:

Allahu Akber, Allahu Akber, Allahu Akber kabeerah

Meaning:

Allah is greatest Allah is greatest, Allah is great

Subhanallahi walhamdulillahi wala ilaha illallahu wallahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akber walillahil hamd.

Meaning:

Glory is to Allah and praise is to Allah and there is none worthy of worship but Allah and Allah is the greatest, Allah is greatest, Allah is greatest and to Allah belongs all praise.

Abdullah ibn Omer and Abu Huraira, the companions of the Prophet (mpbuh) used to go to the market and recite the above takbeerat loudly so the other people also used to join them in reciting the takbeerat.

It was known about Abdullah bin Omer when he goes to Hajj he used to recite the takbeerat so loudly in Meena that his voice goes to the mosque and the people in the mosque when listen to his voice also used to say the takbeer. If the voice of the people of the mosque goes to bazaar, the people in the bazaar also started to say the takbeer. Hence, the whole of Meenah used to echo with takbeerat.

Therefore, it is proved that we have to recite takbeerat loudly in homes, bazaars, mosques, and in the streets, etc.

Women should recite silently in their homes. If non-mehram (a person with whom nikah is permitted) is not present nearby who can hear their voice, then they can also recite loudly.

So, it is proved that reciting takbeerat is very important and there is great reward to reciting this in the first ten days of Dhu’l-Hijjah as these are venerated days. Allah swore by them in the Quran.