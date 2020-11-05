In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

تَعْدِلُ بَيْنَ الِاثْنَيْنِ صَدَقَةٌ

Being just between two people is charity.

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 2827, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

Abu Darda, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَلَا أُخْبِرُكُمْ بِأَفْضَلَ مِنْ دَرَجَةِ الصِّيَامِ وَالصَّلَاةِ وَالصَّدَقَةِ

Shall I not tell you of what is better in degree than extra fasting, prayer, and charity?

They said, “Of course!” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

صَلَاحُ ذَاتِ الْبَيْنِ فَإِنَّ فَسَادَ ذَاتِ الْبَيْنِ هِيَ الْحَالِقَةُ

Reconciliation between people. Verily, corrupted relations between people is the razor.

Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 2509, Grade: Sahih

In another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

الحَسَدُ وَالبَغْضَاءُ هِيَ الحَالِقَةُ لاَ أَقُولُ تَحْلِقُ الشَّعَرَ وَلَكِنْ تَحْلِقُ الدِّينَ

Envy and hatred are the razor. I do not say they shave hair. Rather, they shave away the religion.

Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 2510, Grade: Sahih

Umm Kulthum, RadhiAllahu Anha, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لَيْسَ الْكَذَّابُ الَّذِي يُصْلِحُ بَيْنَ النَّاسِ فَيَنْمِي خَيْرًا أَوْ يَقُولُ خَيْرًا

He is not a liar who reconciles people by spreading good, or saying something good.

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 2546, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

Ibn Hajar commented on this tradition, writing:

الْعُلَمَاءُ الْمُرَادُ هُنَا أَنَّهُ يُخْبِرُ بِمَا عَلِمَهُ مِنَ الْخَيْرِ وَيَسْكُتُ عَمَّا عَلِمَهُ مِنَ الشَّرِّ وَلَا يَكُونُ ذَلِكَ كَذِبًا لِأَنَّ الْكَذِبَ الْإِخْبَارُ بِالشَّيْءِ عَلَى خِلَافِ مَا هُـوَ بِهِ

The scholars said the meaning here is that he reports good things he knows and is silent about bad things. He would not be a liar, since a liar claims something different than it actually is.

Source: Fatḥ al-Bārī 2546

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَا عَمِلَ ابْنُ آدَمَ شَيْئًا أَفْضَلَ مِنَ الصَّلاةِ وَصَلاحِ ذَاتِ الْبَيْنِ وَخُلُقٍ حَسَنٍ

The son of Adam does not act with anything better than prayer, reconciliation between people, and good character.

Source: Shu’ab al-Imān 10333, Grade: Sahih

Abdullah ibn Amr, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَفْضَلُ الصَّدَقَةِ إِصْلَاحُ ذَاتِ الْبَيِّنِ

The best act of charity is to reconcile people.

Source: al-Mu’jam al-Kabīr 31, Grade: Sahih li ghayri

Abu Ayyub, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَلا أَدُلُّكَ عَلَى صَدَقَةٍ يُحِبُّهَا اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ تُصْلِحُ بَيْنَ النَّاسِ إِذَا تَبَاغَضُوا وَتَفَاسَدُوا

Shall I not tell you of a charity beloved to Allah and his messenger? Reconcile people when there is hatred and corruption between them.

Source: al-Mu’jam al-Kabīr 3824, Grade: Hasan li ghayri

In another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

تُصْلِحُ بَيْنَ النَّاسِ إِذَا تَفَاسَدُوا وَتُقَرِّبُ بَيْنَهُمْ إِذَا تَبَاعَدُو

That you reconcile between people if their relations are corrupted, and you bring them together when they are far apart.

Source: Shu’ab al-Imān 10336, Grade: Hasan li ghayri

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.