Reconstitute panel to study Indian culture: Palaniswami to PM

Chennai, Sep 23 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconstitute the expert committee set up by the Ministry of Culture to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia.

The Central government-led committee will also study Indian culture’s interface with other cultures.

In a letter to Modi which was released to the media here, Palaniswami welcomed the move to set up the expert committee, adding that its composition is a matter of deep concern.

“The said committee has no representative from any of the Southern states, especially from Tamil Nadu which has a glorious past and was home to one of the oldest civilizations, viz. Dravidian civilization — a living and thriving culture in the South of India,” Palaniswami said.

“The recent archaeological excavations in Keezhadi and other parts of Tamil Nadu reveal that the world reputed Sangam era can now be dated back to as early as 6th century BCE. This places Tamil culture and language as one of the oldest surviving heritages in the world,” Palaniswami added.

Palaniswami also pointed to Modi’s visit to Mahabalipuram last year and his observation of the timeless monuments and glorious legacy of Tamil heritage.

“You will therefore, agree with me that any chronicle of Indian history and culture would be grossly incomplete without giving its rightful place to Tamil culture and language,” Palaniswami said.

Given this background, it was surprising that the Ministry of Culture has chosen to ignore experts from Tamil Nadu while setting up the committee, the Chief Minister added.

