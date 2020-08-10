Reconstruction of mosque in Secretariat: Signature campaign launched

Hyderabad: A signature campaign has been launched for the reconstruction of mosque in Secretariat. The campaign was launched on Saturday at the office of Tehreek-e-Muslim Shaban, Azampura.

President of Joint Action Committee, Mushtaq Malik, Rajya Sabha MP, Syed Azeez Pasha, Chairman of INSAAF, Pasha, TDP leader, Muzaffar Ali Khan, TRS leader Abdul, State President of Movement for Peace and Justice Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Maulana Mufti Abrar and others were present during the launch of the campaign.

15 days program

Addressing a Press Conference, Mushtaf Malik said that the program will be held for the next 15 days.

Peaceful demonstration will be held outside the mosques in Telangana State. One million signatures will be taken.

Quoting Central Wakf Act, he said that once a land is declared as wakf, it will remain the same forever.

Muslim leaders of TRS party are urged to leave the posts.