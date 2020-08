Ahmedabad: Gujarat recorded a highest single-day spike of 1,272 coronavirus cases since previous evening, taking its case tally to 92,601 on Friday, the health department said.

Fourteen patients died during this period, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 2,978, it said.

1,050 COVID-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recovered cases to 74,551.

Source: pti