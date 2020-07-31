Record 2,112 fresh COVID-19 cases push Assam’s tally to 38,407

Guwahati: Assam reported 2,112 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the tally to 38,407, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Two more fatalities, meanwhile, took the death toll to 94 in the state, he said.

The deceased were a 57-year-old man from Kamrup Metropolitan district and another 45-year-old male from Darrang.

“I mourn the demise of two more #COVID19 patients today, May God give the bereaved families enough strength to bear the loss. Prayers and condolences,” Sarma said in a tweet.

“2112 new #COVID cases detected in Assam out of 41,028 tests in last 24 hrs. Kamrup (M): 283 Nagaon: 211 Kamrup (R): 210 Sonitpur: 132. Positivity rate~ 5.14 per cent,” he added.

Assam now has 9,230 active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 29,080 patients, including 1,248 people during the day, have been discharged.

“The consistency of our good recovery rate is a reflection of continuous efforts and dedication of our teams.

Gratitude!” Sarma said.

Altogether 1,426 Assam Police personnel have tested positive till date, out of whom, four have died and 1,048 recovered, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

The state, with a recovery rate at 76.78 per cent, is ranked fourth best in the country, officials said.

“In a new milestone, I proudly share that our teams carried out over 41,000 tests in last 24 hrs. While the number of cases may go up, what will be important will be the positivity rate, which continues to be low. We must remember, tracking and tracing is our finest weapon,” Sarma said.

Source: PTI