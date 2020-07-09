Record 2,228 COVID cases push K’taka tally to 31,105

Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered a record 2,228 COVID-19 positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 31,105, a health official said on Thursday.

“2,228 new cases were reported from Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 5 p.m.,” the official added.

Like everyday, Bengaluru logged the highest number of cases, 1,373, as its tally elevated to 13,882, out of which 10,870 are active.

In the past 24 hours, 17 people succumbed to the virus with nobody from the city and seven from Dharward alone among others.

Total Covid toll in the southern state rose to 486.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 167, followed by Kalaburagi (85), Dharwad (75), Mysuru (52), Ballari (41) and Davangere (40).

Record 957 patients got discharged, raising the total discharges to 12,833. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 606 discharges.

On Thursday, the health department tested 20,028 people for Covid but no one at the airport.

Of the 457 patients currently lodged in ICUs, 292 are in Bengaluru Urban itself while no other place accounted for more than 19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan and others visited the 10,100 bed capacity mega Covid Care Cetre (CCC) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) outside the city.

“This is the first CCC to offer ICU facilities. The government took special care to provide the highest level of comfort. Providing all the necessary facilities,” said Ashwathnarayan.

Yediyurappa said 2,200 staff, including 300 doctors and 600 nurses will work at the CCC.

BIEC is a top convention facility in the tech city, which earlier hosted several global events such as CeBIT and others.

“The state government is making all sincere efforts to control Covid and people should cooperate with the government without worrying for any reason,” said the Chief Minister.

Among the 31,105 Covid cases, 17,782 are active in Karnataka.

