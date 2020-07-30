Record 6,128 Covid cases, highest discharges in Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 30 : Karnataka has registered a record number of 6,128 new Covid positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 1.18 lakh even as a record number of 3,793 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, an official said on Thursday.

“New cases reported from Wednesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 5 p.m. 6,128,” said a health official.

Like every day, Bengaluru Urban has registered the highest number of infections, 2,233, increasing its tally to 53,324, out of which 36,523 are active cases.

On Thursday, infections also spiked in Mysuru with 430 cases, followed by Ballari (343), Udupi (248), Bengaluru Rural (224), Kalaburagi (220), Belagavi (202) and Dakshian Kannada (198), among others.

Meanwhile, 83 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the southern state’s death toll to 2,230.

With 22 fatalities, Bengaluru Urban’s toll crossed the 1,000 mark to settle at 1,009.

On a positive note, a record number of 3,793 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours, 1,912 in Bengaluru Urban alone, resulting in the number of discharges rising to 46,694.

Of the total number of 1.18 lakh cases, 69,700 are active while the number of patients in ICUs is 620.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.