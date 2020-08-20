Record 708 more people test corona positive in J&K

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 7:12 am IST
Record 708 more people test corona positive in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 19 : A total of 708 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the highest single day surge so far, taking the Union Territory’s total tally to over the 30,000-mark.

Of the new cases, 102 were reported in Jammu division and 606 in Kashmir division, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

The coronavirus cases now total 30,034 in J&K. Eleven more fatalities were reported in Kashmir division. So far, 572 patients have been killed by the deadly virus in the UT.

READ:  Govt pursuing people-friendly tax policies for better compliance: PM Modi

As many as 611 patients were also discharged from different hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 22,497.

The number of active cases now total 6,965, including 1,491 in Jammu division and 5,474 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close