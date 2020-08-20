Record 708 more people test corona positive in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 19 : A total of 708 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the highest single day surge so far, taking the Union Territory’s total tally to over the 30,000-mark.

Of the new cases, 102 were reported in Jammu division and 606 in Kashmir division, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

The coronavirus cases now total 30,034 in J&K. Eleven more fatalities were reported in Kashmir division. So far, 572 patients have been killed by the deadly virus in the UT.

As many as 611 patients were also discharged from different hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 22,497.

The number of active cases now total 6,965, including 1,491 in Jammu division and 5,474 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.