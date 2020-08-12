Record 7,883 Covid cases in K’taka, 2,802 in Bengaluru alone

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 12:03 am IST
Bengaluru, Aug 12 : Karnataka on Wednesday registered a record number of 7,883 new Covid cases, out of which Bengaluru alone reported 2,802 cases, taking the state’s tally to 1.96 lakh, an official said.

“On Wednesday, 7,883 new cases were reported while 7,034 people were discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

As usual, Bengaluru accounted for the highest number of cases, continuing to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 635 cases, followed by Mysuru (544), Belagavi (314), Dharwad (269), Udupi (263), Hassan (258), Davangere (239), Dakshina Kannada (229) and Koppal (202).

Meanwhile, 113 more Covid patients succumbed to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 3,510.

On a positive note, 7,034 more patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 1.12 lakh.

Of the 1.96 lakh cases, the number of active cases in the statnds at 80,343, of which 701 are in the ICU.

