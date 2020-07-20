Record 90 fresh COVID-19 cases take Arunachal’s tally to 740

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Monday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 90 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 740, a senior Health Department official said.

Capital Complex reported the maximum number of the new cases at 56, followed by 14 in Papum Pare district.

Seven cases were reported in Upper Siang, five in Namsai, three each in East Siang and West Siang, one each in Leparada and Lower Dibang Valley districts, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

Capital Complex, comprising of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, is under total lockdown at present. Seven of the new cases in the region were detected in a quarantine centre and the rest were found in various areas during rapid antigen tests, he said.

The new cases in Papum Pare, Upper Siang, Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley were found among those who returned to the state from other parts of the country and are under quarantine at present.

Two cases each in East Siang and West Siang districts were also detected among those quarantined.

The person who tested positive in Leparada district is a health care worker, Jampa said.

Only six of the new patients have symptoms, he added.

Eight people — four from Changlang, and two each from Namsai and West Kameng districts — were discharged from hospitals on Sunday after recovery, Jampa said.

They were advised two-week home quarantine and self-monitoring, he added.

At present, Arunachal Pradesh has 455 active cases. While 282 people have recovered from the disease, three died.

Capital Complex has recorded most of the cases at 272, followed by 33 in Changlang, 30 in Namsai, 24 in East Siang, 22 in Papum Pare, and 14 each in Lower Subansiri and Lower Siang.

A total of 39,288 samples have been tested in the state so far, according to Jampa.

The state has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, with 549 cases reported in the last 20 days.

The northeastern state remained virus-free till May 23. It witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases after residents started returning from other parts of the country.

Source: PTI