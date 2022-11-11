Record cash, liquor seized as Gujarat, Himachal go for polls: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said “record seizures” of cash, liquor and freebies have been made as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go for assembly polls.

While HP goes to poll on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on December 1 and 5.

The poll panel said there has been a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh compared to the 2017 assembly elections.

The Commission said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given “encouraging” results in terms of seizures.

Gujarat witnessed seizures of Rs 71.88 crore in just a few days of the announcement of elections, which surpasses even the seizures made in the entire duration of enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the 2017 assembly elections, which was Rs 27.21 crore.

Similarly, the seizures in Himachal Pradesh are also significant, amounting to Rs 50.28 crore as compared to Rs 9.03 crore, marking more than a five-fold increase, it said.