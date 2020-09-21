Record drop in COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 21st September 2020 6:09 pm IST
Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia has witnessed record drop in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

According to a local daily, for the first time in more than five months, COVID-19 cases dropped to below 500 in the Kingdom.

However, the Ministry of Health’s spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly urged residents to be vigilant during the Kingdom’s national celebrations on Wednesday. He lauded citizens and attributed the huge improvement to their combine efforts.

Although less number of cases have been recorded, Al-Aly asked people not to resume activities and meetings without due care. He cautioned people who not abiding by the safety precautions and asked people with any symptoms to quarantine themselves and decline any social invitation.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom has reached 329,754. 483 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday. Active cases were 14,830, of them 1,138 were critical. Critical cases have also dropped by 12 percent.

