Record number of Aadhaar Cards issued in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a record in the issuance of Aadhaar cards which are more than the actual population.

The increase in the issuance of the Aadhaar card is due to the registration of migrant workers and students from other states.

According to the figures of Aadhaar card authority 1.21 cr Aadhaar cards were issued in Hyderabad to occupy first place. Delhi and Mumbai are second and third in terms of Aadhaar card issuance.

Most of them who obtained Aadhaar cards are from AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, MP, Odisha, Rajasthan and other North-East states who are either migrant workers or staying in the city for education or employment purpose.

The students who are staying in the city for many years have also registered themselves for Aadhaar card.

Banking and other activities are important proof for obtaining Aadhaar card.

The current population of the city is 1.10 crore.