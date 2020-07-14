Record number of applications for UoH courses during pandemic

Hyderabad: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not affected the number of students applying for courses at the University of Hyderabad (UoH). 62,853 applications have been received online for various courses for the 2020-21 academic year. Last year, the number was more than 56,000.

Expressing delight at the record applications received, UoH Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, said “It’s gratifying to note that UoH is the preferred destination for so many students seeking to pursue higher education and research. Not only have the number of applications within India increased, the number of foreign students applying has also increased by 20 per cent this year. The Institution of Eminence tag has certainly helped the UoH in further brighten its already positive image among the student community who wants to be part of the institution. The university will ensure that affordable education is made available at global standards.”

Out of these General categories are 35.26 per cent; OBC are 33.70 per cent; EWS (Economic Weaker Sections) are 4.77 per cent; SCs are 17.37 per cent; and STs are 8.90 per cent. Out of these, 48.96 per cent are males, 51 per cent are ladies and 11 applications (0.04 per cent) are under the transgender category.

The highest number of applications have been received from Telangana (28,612) followed by Kerala (7,019), Delhi (5,082), Andhra Pradesh (4,250), West Bengal (3,878), Orissa (3,349), and etc.

The number of applications received course-wise is topped by I.M.Sc. (five-year integrated) Sciences (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) – 6,189 application followed by M.Sc. Chemistry – 3,847, M.Sc. Physics – 3,161, IMA (five-year Integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) – 2,953, MA English -2,536 and MCA – 2,946.

The entrance exams will be notified once the situation improves and is conducive for holding the same. A total of 2,456 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses. This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D programmes.