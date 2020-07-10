Record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases in India

By Qayam Published: July 10, 2020, 10:31 am IST
coronavirus cases
Representational photo

New Delhi: India saw yet another record single-day jump of 26,506 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 7,93,802 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 21,604 with 475 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,95,51, while there are 2,76,685 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

“Thus, around 62.42 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases included foreigners.

Of the 475 deaths, 219 are from Maharashtra, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 45 from Delhi, 27 from West Bengal, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Karnataka, 15 from Gujarat, 13 from Andhra Pradesh, 9 from Rajasthan, eight from Bihar, seven from Telangana, six from Assam, five each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, four from Odisha and one from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jhakhand and Meghalaya.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close