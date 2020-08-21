Record spike takes Gujarat’s Covid tally to 84,466

Gandhinagar, Aug 21 : Gujarat on Friday reported a record 1,024 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 84,466, while the death toll reached 2,869 after 14 more succumbed to the deadly virus.

On a positive note, the state also registered record recoveries with 1,324 people getting discharged from different hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 67,277.

In the last 24 hours, 72,857 tests were conducted.

Surat reported the maximum of 251 cases on Friday while Ahmedabad and Vadodara reported 179 and 120 cases, respectively.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported 97 cases, followed by Jamnagar (77), Panchmahals (44), Kutch (38), Gandhinagar (34), Junagadh (32), Bharuch (31), Amreli (29), Dahod (28), Bhavnagar and Mahesana (27 each), Banaskantha (23), Morbi (20), Gir-Somnath (17), Patan (15), Anand (14), Narmada (11), Kheda (10), Tapi and Navsari (9 each), Botad, Dang, Mahisagar and Porbandar (8 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (6), Chhota Udepur (5), Valsad (4) and Aravalli and Surendranagar (3 each).

Out of the total deaths reported on Friday, five were reported from Surat, three from Ahmedabad, two from Vadodara and one each from Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Anand and Panchmahals.

Gujarat’s mortality rate currently stands at 3.39 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 16,20,067 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat of which 15,35,601 have returned negative.

Out of total 14,320 active cases, 14,231 patients are stable while 89 are on ventilator support.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.