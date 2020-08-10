Recovered COVID-19 patients suffering from heart, lung problems

Hyderabad: Though almost 60 per cent of the COVID-19 patients are recovering, a report says that many recovered patients are suffering from heart problems and lung diseases after beating the novel coronavirus infection.

Post COVID complaints

After recovering from COVID-19, some of the patients come to doctors with complaints of variable heart rates, breathlessness and chest pain. Other post-Covid complaints are tiredness, lethargy, loss of weight, and psychiatric issues. Some doctors have also claimed that some patients recovered from coronavirus are coming back to the hospitals with low oxygen saturation and secondary infections.

Clotting across the body

These problems might be occurring because Covid-19 is known to attack the endothelial cells that line the blood vessels, leading to clotting across the body.

Residual lung fibrosis

Hindustan Times has quoted Dr Sandeep Jain, head of the department of emergency medicine at Max Super Speciality hospital as saying that about 1 to 2% of the Covid-19 patients treated at the hospital returning back after being discharged. Residual lung fibrosis is seen in patients who have recovered from severe symptoms of Covid-19. Residual lung fibrosis is the condition wherein the lung capacity decreases as the lung tissues hardens after healing from an injury.

Secondary infections

Doctors have also observed that recovered Covid-19 patients return back with secondary infections. However, direct link hasn’t been established.

COVID updates

19.9 Million people around the globe contracted coronavirus of which 12.1 million have recovered. The disease has claimed 731000 lives.

In India 2.22 million people tested positive for the virus. 1.48 million have recovered from it while 44386 have succumbed to the virus.

