Recoveries again exceed new Covid cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 : The Covid-19 scenario in Kerala seems to be getting better than what it was a month back, as recoveries again outnumbered fresh cases on Saturday, continuing the pattern witnessed in the past few days.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, Kerala reported 5,772 new cases in the past 24 hours out of the 60,210 samples tested, while 6,719 persons recovered from the disease in the same time period, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,88,437.

The number of active cases is also coming down in the state, and presently stands at 66,856. At one point in Octobet, the figures had risen to close to one lakh.

Meanwhile, 25 people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the state’s death toll to 2,022.

As many as 3,18,079 people are under observation across the state, including 16,330 people at different hospitals. As on Saturday, the state has 560 Covid hotspots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.