Recoveries again outnumber new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu, Dec 8 : Recoveries again outnumbered new Covid-19 cases in J&K on Tuesday with 524 patients recovering from the disease against 470 new cases getting reported in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,14,038 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 1,07,282 have recovered.

An official bulletin said that 524 patients were discharged after recovery while 470 tested positive, including 277 in Jammu division and 193 in Kashmir division.

Six more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the Union Territory’s Covid death toll to 1,761.

The UT presently has 4,995 active cases, of which 2,462 are in Jammu division and 2,533 in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.