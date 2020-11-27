Recoveries continue to outnumber new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 28 : Recoveries again outnumbered new Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as 596 patients recovered from the disease as against 565 fresh cases reported during the past 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 596 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Friday, while 565 new cases were reported from across the Union Territory, 327 from Jammu division and 238 from Kashmir division.

So far, 108,871 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K, out of which 101,959 have recovered. The UT has also reported 1,676 Covid related deaths, including five on Friday.

The number of active cases in the UT presently stands at 5,236, of which 2,152 are from Jammu division and 3,084 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.