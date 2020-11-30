Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu, Nov 30 : Recoveries again outnumbered new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as 483 patients were discharged after recovery as against 370 new cases detected during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that 483 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Monday, while 370 persons tested positive, 181 from Jammu division and 189 from Kashmir division.

So far, 110,224 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 103,565 have recovered. Nine patients succumbed to the disease on Monday, taking the number of people killed by the dreaded virus to 1,694.

The number of active cases in J&K is 4,965, of which 2,333 are from Jammu division and 2,632 from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.