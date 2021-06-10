Recoveries continue to outnumber new COVID cases in K’taka

Bengaluru: Maintaining the trend, recoveries outnumbered new COVID cases in Karnataka, with 20,246 patients discharged and 10,959 positive cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

“With 20,246 patients discharged during the day, 24,80,411 recovered, while the state’s COVID tally rose to 27,28,248, including 2,15,525 active cases, with 10,959 new cases registered on Tuesday,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 2,395 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID tally to 11,89,541, including 98,125 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,76,247 with 6,185 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection, however, claimed 192 lives, including 50 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 32,291 and the city’s toll to 15,168 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago. Out of 1,63,962 tests conducted across the state during the day, 44,094 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,19,868 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 6.68 per cent and case fatality rate to 1.75 per cent across the state on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 1,75,966 people, including 85,659 above 45 years and 82,475 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,59,45,717 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.