Recoveries continue to outnumber new Covid cases in K’taka

Bengaluru, Oct 31 : Expressing his happiness, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister, K. Sudhakar on Saturday tweeted that with 7,468 recoveries and 3,014 new cases, the state has witnessed more recoveries than new cases for the 17th consecutive day.

Lauding the efforts of Covid warriors, he said in the tweet: “Let us continue our fight against Covid-19 by wearing a mask, ensuring hand hygiene, and maintaining physical distance.”

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 bulletin released by the health department here stated that 3,014 infections and 28 deaths took the state’s Covid-19 tally and cumulative fatalities, to 8,23,412 and 11,168, respectively.

According to the bulletin, the total infections comprise 7,57,208 discharges cumulatively, including 7,468 on Saturday and 55,017 total active cases including 956 in the ICU.

It may be noted that the state had reported an alarming trend of over 10,500 infections and over 200 fatalities a day for almost a week, barely a month ago.

Bengaluru Urban district contributed 1,621 fresh cases and 17 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

According to the bulletin, 173 fresh infections were reported in Hassan, 161 in Mysuru, 122 in Vijayapura, 95 in Dakshina Kannada, 89 in Mandya, 70 in Ballari, 59 in Chitradurga, and 53 in Tumakuru.

The department said two deaths each took place in Ballari and Mysuru, and one death each in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura.

Most of those who died of coronavirus were aged above 50 and they had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or Influenza-Like illness.

There were as many as 1,01,556 tests done on Saturday including 81,128 using the RT-PCR and other methods, taking the total done so far to 79.06 lakh, the department added.

