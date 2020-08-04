Recoveries exceed Covid cases in Karnataka again

Bengaluru, Aug 4 : Karnataka registered more Covid patient recoveries than cases for the third straight day on Tuesday, with record 6,777 discharges even as the state saw its highest daily number of cases at 6,259, an official said.

With 4,274 discharges, Bengaluru witnessed the highest number of recoveries, followed by Ballari (483), Dharwad (293) and Ramnagar (259), among others.

The total number of discharges has risen to 69,272.

Though the number of infections had fallen on Monday from the daily average of 5,000 cases, it immediately rebounded on Tuesday, registering the highest single day rise.

With the new cases, the state’s tally rose to 1.45 lakh, with Bengaluru accounting for the highest number of new cases, at 2,035, taking its tally to 63,033, out of which 34,021 are active.

Mysuru accounted for 662 cases, followed by Kalaburagi (285), Ballari (284), Belagavi (263), Dakshina Kannada (225) and Davangere (191), among others.

Meanwhile, 110 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the state’s toll to 2,704.

Of the total cases, 73,846 are active.

Source: IANS

