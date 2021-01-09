Recoveries far ahead of new cases in J&K in 24 hrs

By IANS|   Updated: 10th January 2021 3:37 am IST
Covid vaccination drive to kick off in India on Jan 16

Jammu, Jan 9 : Recoveries were far ahead of new COVID-19 cases in J&K on Saturday as 267 patients were discharged after recovery while 122 new cases came to light during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said 267 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery while 122 tested positive including 64 from Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division.

So far, 122,425 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 118,422 have recoveredw while 1,909 people have been killed by the dreaded virus so far including two patients who succumbed on Saturday.

The total number of active cases is 2,094 out of which 990 are from Jammu division and 1,104 are from Kashmir division.

READ:  Teaching union calls for all schools in England to stay shut for two weeks

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 10th January 2021 3:37 am IST
Back to top button