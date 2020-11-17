Recoveries higher than new Covid cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 17 : Maintaining the trend, 2,100 recoveries were higher than 1,336 new Covid cases on a single day in Karnataka.

“With 2,100 discharged on Monday, recoveries shot up to 8,27,241 so far, while 1,336 fresh cases increased the state’s Covid tally to 8,64,140, including 25,323 active cases,” said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

The infection claimed 16 lives in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 11,557 till date.

Bengaluru, which is the epi-centre of the pandemic, reported 729 new cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,58,606, including 17,707 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,36,880, with 942 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 9 succumbing to the infection, the city’s death toll rose to 4,018 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 693 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 338 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 37 in Mysuru, 36 in Kalaburagi and 30 in Tumakuru.

Out of 75,384 tests conducted on Monday, 13,392 were through rapid antigen detection and 61,992 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate for the day was 1.77 per cent and case fatality rate 1.79 per cent,” added the bulletin.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.