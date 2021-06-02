Recoveries more than double new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With 29,271 patients discharged, recoveries more than doubled 14,304 new Covid cases in a day across Karnataka, while 464 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“With 14,304 new cases registered on Monday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 26,18,735, including 2,98,299 active cases, while 22,90,861 recovered so far, with 29,271 discharged during the day,” said the state health bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 3,418 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,16,647, including 1,43,702 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,09,322 till date, with 5,483 discharged earlier in the day.

The virus, however, claimed 464 lives, including 276 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 29,554 and the city’s toll to 13,622 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts, Mysuru reported 1,153 new cases and Hassan 1,127 cases on Monday, with the rest spread over the remaining 28 districts across the state.

Out of 1,16,224 tests conducted across the state during the day, 37,724 were through rapid antigen detection and 78,500 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate dipped to 12.30 per cent but case fatality rate rose to 3.24 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 1,62,227 people, including 59,562 above 45 years of age and 95,677 in the 18-44 years of age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,38,46,247 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.