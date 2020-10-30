Recoveries more than double of new Covid cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 30 : With 8,521 discharged, recoveries were more than double of 3,589 new Covid cases in a day across Karnataka.

“Recoveries shot up to 7,49,740 till date, with 8,521 discharged on Thursday, while 3,589 fresh cases were registered on Thursday, taking the southern state’s Covid tally to 8,20,398 so far, including 59,499 active cases,” said the state health bulletin on Friday.

With 49 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 11,140 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Bengaluru registered 1,811 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,34,848, including 37,534 active cases, while 2,93,466 recovered so far, with 5,788 discharged in the last 24 hours from across the city.

With 27 deaths, the toll rose to 3,847 across the city.

Of the 935 Covid patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 318 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 168 in Belagavi, 60 in Ballari, 44 in Haveri and 41 in Chikkaballapur.

Out of the 1,03,281 tests conducted on Thursday in the state, 23,912 were through the rapid antigen detection and 79,369 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity for the day was 3.47 per cent and case fatality rate 1.36 per cent,” said the bulletin.

Source: IANS

