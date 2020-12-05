Recoveries outnumber fresh Covid-19 cases in T’gana

Hyderabad, Dec 5 : Recoveries from Covid-19 touched 2.62 lakh mark in Telangana with 921 people being cured of the disease on Saturday as against 596 fresh infections.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours, 102, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (47), Rangareddy (46), Karimnagar (36) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (26).

Among other places, Nalgonda (24), Warangal Urban (19), Jagityal (18), Khammam and Mulugu (17 each), Nagarkurnool (16), Suryapet (15), Sangareddy and Siddipet (12 each).

Of the 2.72 lakh cases, active infections currently stand at 8,498.

In the past 24 hours, three people succumbed to the virus in the state, pushing the toll to 1,470.

Telangana’s Covid fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent, lower than the national average of 1.5 per cent.

Currently, the state’s Covid recovery rate stands at 96.34 per cent.

