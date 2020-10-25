Recoveries outnumber fresh Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 25 : Recoveries outnumbered the fresh Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday as 639 patients recovered from the deadly virus while 532 new cases were reported.

The statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said 532 cases were reported in J&K of which 177 were from Jammu division and 355 from Kashmir while 639 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospitals and Covid care centres.

Eight deaths were also reported on Sunday.

The total tally in the Union Territory reached 91,861 out of which 82,858 have recovered and 1,438 people have died. Total number of active cases in the UT are 7,565, out of which 2,358 are in Jammu division and 5,207 in Kashmir.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.