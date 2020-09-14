Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th September 2020 12:16 am IST
Bengaluru, Sep 14 : With 8,865 persons getting discharged on Monday, recoveries outnumbered 8,244 new Covid cases across Karnataka, while 119 succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours.

“With 8,244 new cases, the state’s Covid tally rose to 4,67,689, including 98,463 active cases, while 3,61,823 persons have been discharged till date, including 8,865 during the day,” the state health department bulletin said.

With 119 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state’s toll has risen to 7,384 since March 9, when the pandemic broke out.

Bengaluru Urban, which is the epicentre of coronavirus in the southern state, reported 2,966 fresh cases, taking its tally to 1,73,628, including 40,527 active cases, and 1,30,627 discharges. With 37 fatalities during the day in the city, its death toll rose to 2.473.

Among other districts, Mysuru reported 677 new cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada (413), Davangere (325), Hassan (295), Bengaluru Rural (275) and Ballari (264).

Belagavi recorded 533 discharges, the highest among the districts, followed by Hassan (332), Dakshina Kannada (297), Shivamogga (282), Ballari (274) and Dharwad (248).

“About 800 Covid patients are in the ICU across the state, including 263 in Bengaluru Urban district, 106 in Hassan, 67 in Dharwad, 44 in Ballari and 40 in Kalaburagi,” said the bulletin.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

