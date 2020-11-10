Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Karnataka again

Bengaluru, Nov 10 : Keeping the momentum, 4,215 recoveries in a day outnumbered 2,362 new Covid cases in Karnataka, while 20 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11,430.

“Recoveries from the pandemic rose to 8,08,700, with 4,215 discharged from across the state on Monday, while 2,362 fresh cases increased the state’s Covid tally to 8,51,212, including 31,063 active cases,” said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

Bengaluru registered 1,176 fresh cases in a day, taking its tally to 3,51,481, including 17,306 active cases, while 3,30,205 recovered so far, with 2,257 discharged on Monday and 8 died of the virus, which rose the toll to 3,969

Of the 869 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals across the state, 465 are in Bengaluru, 35 in Mysuru, Tumakuru 32, Kalaburagi 31 and Kolar 30.

Out of 1,09,508 tests conducted in a day, 30,914 were through rapid antigen detection and 78,594 through RT-PCR method.

“Positivity rate was 2.15 per cent and case fatality rate 0.84 per cent for the day across the southern state,” added the bulletin.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.