Recoveries outnumber new Covid cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 14 : Telangana continues to see more Covid-19 recoveries than new daily count of cases, health officials said.

During the last 24 hours, 631 people recovered from the virus while 384 new cases were detected across the state, pushing the cumulative number of positive cases to 2,78,108.

The total number of recoveries have mounted to 2,69,232. The recovery rate stands at 96.80 per cent against the national average of 95 per cent.

Three more people died of Covid taking the death toll to 1,496. The fatality rate remains at 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths were due to Covid while the remaining 55.04 were on account of comorbidities.

The weekly drop in the number of cases led to fewer cases getting detected. Only 28,980 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours period that ended 8 p.m. Sunday. This is about 50 per cent of the tests being done on weekdays.

Of the new cases reported, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 101. Rangareddy district saw the second highest number of new cases at 36 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (31), Warangal Urban (25), Karimnagar (16) and Sangareddy (14).

The state now has 7,380 active Covid cases and of them 5,298 are in home or institutional isolation.

Over 90 per cent of beds in the government-run hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state remained vacant.

Out of 8,561 beds available in 61 government hospitals treating Covid, 7,792 beds were vacant. A total of 769 people were undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Similarly, in 220 private hospitals treating Covid, only 1,313 beds were occupied. Out of 7,931 beds, 6,618 were vacant.

Of the 28,980 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, government-run laboratories accounted for 24,454 while the remaining 2,526 samples were tested in private labs.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,64,661.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day, officials said

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 54 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

Out of total positive cases so far, 70 per cent (1,94,676) were asymptomatic while the remaining 30 per cent (83,432) were symptomatic.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

Source: IANS

