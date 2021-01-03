Recoveries remain ahead of new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu, Jan 3 : Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday saw 205 Covid-19 patients recover while there were 182 new cases during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases comprised 103 in the Jammu division and 79 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 121,653 people have been infected by coronavirus in J&K out of which 116,792 have recovered, while 1,886 people have succumbed, including one on Sunday.

The number of active cases is 2,975 out of which 1,456 are from the Jammu division and 1,519 from the Kashmir division.

