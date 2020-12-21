Recoveries stay ahead of new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu, Dec 21 : A total of 458 Covid patients were discharged from different hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir after recovery on Monday while 232 new cases came to light in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 129 were in the Jammu division and 103 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 118,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 113,026 have recovered, while 1,844 people have succumbed, including three on Monday.

The number of active cases is 3,625 out of which 1,746 are from the Jammu division and 1,879 from the Kashmir division.

