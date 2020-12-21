Recoveries stay ahead of new Covid cases in J&K

By IANS|   Published: 21st December 2020 10:32 pm IST

Jammu, Dec 21 : A total of 458 Covid patients were discharged from different hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir after recovery on Monday while 232 new cases came to light in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that of the new cases, 129 were in the Jammu division and 103 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 118,495 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 113,026 have recovered, while 1,844 people have succumbed, including three on Monday.

The number of active cases is 3,625 out of which 1,746 are from the Jammu division and 1,879 from the Kashmir division.

READ:  Farmer leader gives 24-hr ultimatum to Ghaziabad administration to resolve grievances

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 21st December 2020 10:32 pm IST
Back to top button