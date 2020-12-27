Recoveries stay marginally ahead of new Covid cases in J&K

Jammu, Dec 27 : Recoveries remained marginally ahead of new coronavirus cases in J&K on Sunday as the total number of people infected with Covid-19 crossed the 120,000 mark in the Union Territory.

An official bulletin said on Sunday, 260 people tested positive — 141 in the Jammu division and 119 in the Kashmir division — while 264 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery within the last 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus stood at 120,137 out of which 114,986 have recovered, while 1,869 have succumbed so far, including two on Sunday.

The UT has 3,282 active cases, out of which 1,667 are in the Jammu division and 1,615 in the Kashmir division.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.