Recovery flight: IndiGo resumes operating 1k daily flights

New Delhi, Dec 2 : Progressing towards a strong recovery on the back of strengthening confidence in air travel, airline major IndiGo has resumed operating 1,000 daily flights.

According to the airline, these flights are to and from 59 domestic and six international destinations.

These include scheduled commercial operations and air bubble flights.

“From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown,” said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

“We are currently operating at around 70 per cent of our pre-covid capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021.”

Besides, IndiGo has already operated 1,00,000 flights between May 25, 2020 and November 11, 2020, including all domestic and international flights.

At present, the airline is operating between 100-130 scheduled flights from three key metro cities of Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

In addition, IndiGo is operating passenger and CarGo charter flights across domestic and international markets.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.