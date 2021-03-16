Recruitment scam: CBI books 17 Army officers, searches 30 locations

New Delhi, March 15 : In a massive action against the recruitment scam case, the CBI on Monday conducted searches at 30 places in several states after registering a case against 17 army officials, including six Lieutenant Colonels, one Major, one Naib Subedar and one Havildar and their family members.

A CBI spokesperson here said that multiple teams of the agency carried out searches at 30 locations including Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments and civilian areas in 13 cities — Kapurthala, Bhathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon.

The official said that several incriminating documents have been seized during the searches. The official said that the documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised.

The CBI has registered a case on March 13 this year on a complaint from office of Additional Directorate General, Discipline and Vigilance, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarter of Ministry of Defence (Army), DHQ PO, New Delhi.

The CBI has booked 17 army officials including Lt Colonel, Major, Naib Subedar, Sepoy etc.; six private persons and others on the allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in recruitment of officers and other ranks through Service Selection Board (SSB).

The CBI has named Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, posted at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment, Lt Colonel MVSNA Bhagwan, posted at Army Air Defence Corps (on leave) Vishakhapatnam, Major Bhavesh Kumar, Group Testing Officer, 31 SSB Selection Centre North, Kapurthala, Lt Colonel Singh, posted at 31 SSB Kapurthala, Lt Colonel YS Chauhan, 6 Mountain Division Ordinance Unit, Bareilly, Lt Colonel Sukhdev Arora, Joint Director, DG Rect., Directorate General Recruiting, New Delhi, Lt Colonel Vinay, GTO Selection Centre, South Bengaluru, Lt Navjot Singh Kanwar, 12 Grenadiers/ 21 Mountain Division, Guwahati Assam, Cadet Hemant Dagar, SSC (Tech) 53, OTA Chennai, Cadet Indrajeet, NCC (SPL) Entry 47, OTA Chennai, Havildar Pawan Kumar, Armny Service Corps Centre, Bengaluru, and several others.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.