Red alert issued for Telangana districts; heavy rain to continue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The red alert, indicating extremely heavy rain and flooding, has been sounded to several districts in Telangana by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, while heavy rains are continued to be forecasted in the city for two days.

This is likely due to the impact of Cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rains in the next 48 hours, the IMD said, noting a red alert. It said that rains could lead to flooding and inundation of low lying areas.

Heavy rain with an orange alert has been forecasted in 15 other districts, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal and Mahabubnagar.

In Hyderabad, the Met department said that heavy rains with intense spells are very likely to occur during the same period. It would be a generally cloudy sky throughout.

Normal life is thrown out of gear at several places in Telangana as the incessant heavy rains continue to pound, including the state capital, for the last several days. People in several parts of the state including Hyderabad and Secunderabad were immensely inconvenienced as residential colonies were inundated and roads flooded with rain water affecting free flow of traffic.