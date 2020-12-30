Red ball provides the fairest contest, not pink ball: Pat Cummins

Melbourne, Dec 30 : The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has ensured a fair competition between bat and pink cricket ball unlike surfaces at the other venues, said Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins while disagreeing with Shane Warne who suggested that all Test cricket should be played with the pink ball.

Warne had said recently that all cricket should be played with the pink ball after the first Test at the Adelaide Oval provided an exciting contest. But Cummins said the red ball provides the fairest contest between bat and ball across venues.

“I still love Test cricket with the red ball. I love the spectacle of the pink ball. It is great as an event, one or two Tests maybe in a year. But I think the red ball Test is not going anywhere. It creates the fairest contest between bat and ball. We have had some great pink ball Test matches. I think a lot of that has to be put down to Adelaide Oval, the venue has done very well, pitch they provided, it provides even contest. In other venues there have been times with the pink ball that it can really drag on. Batsmen have scored big runs with there being not much in it for the bowlers. A red ball can provide even contest,” said Cummins while speaking to the media on Wednesday.

