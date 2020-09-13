Red Bull produces documentary on KL Rahil

Bengaluru, Sep 13 : A documentary of India batsman KL Rahul has been produced by Red Bull ahead of his first stint as skipper of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The documentary is called ‘KL Rahul – Shut Out The Noise’.

In an interview to select media houses including IANS, Rahul recently said he would approach captaincy with an open mind.India’s limited overs wicketkeeper batsman Rahul has been on top of his game recently.

Having last played in the Ranji Trophy semi-final for Karnataka against Bengal in February, Rahul had said his batting was “all over the place” when he hit the nets for the first time two months ago. Therefore, he said, he is not sure his rich vein of form will count or not when he leads KXIP in the cash-rich league in two weeks’ time.

“Firstly, I think we are starting fresh. I don’t think what has happened seven months prior will matter now,” Rahul replied to a query by IANS in an interview from Dubai.

“We are all coming into the tournament with not (having played) a lot of cricket. So, I am not if my batting form is going to be the same as it was seven months ago. We all as cricketers are slightly nervous because we haven’t played a lot of cricket, like I said,” said the man who is now India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in white ball cricket.

“And in a tournament like IPL which is huge, I would be lying if I say all of us are not nervous at all. We are, but that’s the challenge of sport. No one expected this to happen.”

