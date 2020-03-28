‘Red Zone’ scare in Hyderabad: GHMC steps in to clear the air

Hyderabad: With confusion and panic setting in different areas of Hyderabad over reported declaration of some areas as ‘Red Zones’ in the wake of the emerging COVID-19 scenario, the authorities stepped in to control the damage.

GHMC issues statement

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC) issued a statement on Saturday that GHMC Commissioner Somesh Kumar has not announced any ‘Red Zones’ in the city.

Earlier, on Saturday, several media outlets and television channels had reported that “the Telangana government declared several areas of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as ‘Red Zones’. People in the red zones have been ordered to remain indoors for 14 days. Essentials will be supplied to doorsteps in these areas. Hyderabad localities declared red zones include Chandanagar, Kokapet, Gachibowli, Turkayamjal, Kothapet,” read the statements on some of the TV channels.

The news saw people emptying the streets in these localities and rushing to their homes. In the morning, many people had gone to nearby markets to purchase essentials, when the reports began doing the rounds.

New positive cases

Telangana has witnessed a spurt in the number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last two days. On Friday, the chief minister had said that 10 new positive cases were detected in one day.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 59 on Friday.

