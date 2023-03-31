Reddit’s new Transparency Center to serve as hub for its safety, security info

San Francisco: Social discussion forum Reddit has launched a new online Transparency Center, which will serve as a central source for the platform’s safety, security, and policy information.

Reddit said the company’s goal is that “the Transparency Center will make it easier for users — as well as other interested parties, like policymakers and the media — to find information about how we moderate content, deal with complex things like legal requests and keep our platform safe for all kinds of people and interests”.

Moreover, the social discussion forum also introduced its 2022 Transparency Report, sharing the insights and metrics about content removed from Reddit.

The insights and metrics include — content proactively removed as a result of automated tooling — as well as accounts suspended, and legal requests from governments, law enforcement agencies, and third parties to remove content or lawfully obtain private user data.

The report showed that, 2022 was the biggest year of content creation on Reddit to date, with users creating an eye-popping 8.3 billion posts, comments, chats, and private messages on our platform.

It also revealed that over 96 per cent of Reddit content in 2022 complied with the company’s Content Policy and individual community rules, a slight increase from last year, which was 95 per cent.

However, the remaining four per cent of content in 2022 was removed by moderators or admins, with the overwhelming majority of admin removals (nearly 80 per cent) being due to spam, such as karma farming.