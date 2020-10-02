Rededicate to truth, non-violence: Andhra Guv on Gandhi Jayanti

Amaravati/New Delhi, Oct 2 : Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan called on the people to take a pledge to rededicate themselves to the principles of truth and non-violence on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

“Gandhiji’s supreme sacrifice for the nation, his immortal spirit and imperishable teachings will always guide us as a nation and his teachings have always been an inspiration to the world leaders,” said Harichandan.

He paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation on his 151st birth anniversary, and also to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birthday also falls on the same day.

The Governor paid floral tributes at the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi demanded the British people to quit India and gave the call to the people of the country to join the non-cooperation movement. In response to the call given by the Mahatma, thousands of people came on to the streets and revolted against the British rule,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid his respects to Gandhi on his jayanti.

“Remembering the great leader who liberated and shaped the nation by propounding his ideals of satya (truth) and ahimsa (non-violence),” said Reddy.

He said Gandhiji may not be with us today but his teachings and noble thoughts have stood the test of time, continuing to guide millions of people.

In New Delhi, the Resident Commissioners of both the Telugu states, Andhra and Telangana, celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in Andhra Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan.

Andhra resident commissioner Bhavana Saxena and Telangana resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal paid floral tributes to Gandhiji.

