Reduced cultivation land might increase vegetable prices

Hyderabad: Telangana might soon see increased vegetable prices as the state’s cultivation land has reduced from 3 lakh acres to that of 1.45 lakh acres. Telangana government on several occasions has been vocal about backing the agricultural industry but nothing seems to be effective.

The citizens are not battling with corona and its financial impacts but also the increased vegetable prices because of recent heavy rains in the state. Tomato which was initially in August sold at Rs 20 now is being sold for Rs 40. And as the reports show that it might increase further.

The Telangana state has over 100 different types of vegetables. Every month the state requires around 3 lakh metric ton but only 2 lakh metric ton is been supplied. Moreover, annually the state requires 36 lakh metric tons but only 24 lakh is provided.

Furthermore, the capital city of Telangana—Hyderabad cultivates 20 types of vegetables in the city while the rest are exported from over districts.