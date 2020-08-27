Reduced cultivation land might increase vegetable prices

By Nihad Amani Published: 27th August 2020 7:45 am IST
Kolkata: People buy vegetables ignoring social distancing at a market during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Monday, April 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI13-04-2020_000083B)

Hyderabad: Telangana might soon see increased vegetable prices as the state’s cultivation land has reduced from 3 lakh acres to that of 1.45 lakh acres. Telangana government on several occasions has been vocal about backing the agricultural industry but nothing seems to be effective.

The citizens are not battling with corona and its financial impacts but also the increased vegetable prices because of recent heavy rains in the state. Tomato which was initially in August sold at Rs 20 now is being sold for Rs 40. And as the reports show that it might increase further.

The Telangana state has over 100 different types of vegetables. Every month the state requires around 3 lakh metric ton but only 2 lakh metric ton is been supplied. Moreover, annually the state requires 36 lakh metric tons but only 24 lakh is provided.

READ:  Cow weeps over the death of its caretaker

Furthermore, the capital city of Telangana—Hyderabad cultivates 20 types of vegetables in the city while the rest are exported from over districts.

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close