Reena Kapoor to be back on small screen with ‘clutter-breaking’ show

Mumbai, Dec 13 : Actress Reena Kapoor is excited to be back on the small screen, and says she is looking forward to start shooting for the project, which she feels will break clutter.

Reena is known for television shows such as “Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki”, “Vishnu Puran” and “Jai Ganga Maiya”.

The plot of Rashmi Sharma’s untitled show has been kept under wraps. It will also star Deepshikha Nagpal.

Talking about the project, Reena said: “I am thankful to Rashmi for offering a show with a clutter-breaking concept. I’m looking forward to being a part of a show that will go on to create a mark. I cannot wait to get back on screen and entertain the viewers with my new character and really hope they love my new role.”

To this, Deepshikha added: “The character I’m playing is quite different than the others I’ve played before. When 2 of the best in the industry come together, you know you can expect a spectacular show! There’s no way I was going to miss out on this!”

The untitled show will air on Dangal TV. It is set for a January 2021 telecast.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.