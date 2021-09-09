Reforms in TSRTC lead to best results: Transport Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana State Transport Minister Ajay Kumar said that the government has decided to turn the RTC into a profit-making organization.

Ajay Kumar while addressing a felicitation meet on the eve of his completing 2 years as transport minister said, “Under the wise leadership of Chief Minister KCR reforms were introduced to turn the TSRTC as a profitable organization which is paying rich dividends now.”

The Special Chief Secretary for Transport Department Sunil Sharma has thanked the Minister for successfully leading the organization in these critical and challenging times.

Sharma said due to the initiative of the Transport Minister the RTC cargo parcel services, fuel outlets, mobile toilets, and heavy vehicle driving centers were set up.

Sharma appreciated the uninterrupted release of the employees’ salaries during the covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was also addressed by Vice Chairman V C Sajjanar who also garlanded the Transport Minister and presented a shawl to him.