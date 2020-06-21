Refusal to admit COVID patient in Pvt hospital creates tension

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills on June 20 midnight when the kin of a suspected Covid-19 patient from old city allegedly created ruckus and misbehaved with the hospital staff.

A woman resident of Yakutpura who is suspected corona virus patient was brought to the hospital by her relatives and a web channel reporter. Due to unavailability of the beds at hospital, the management denied admission upon which the relatives and the web channel reporter allegedly tresspassed into the emergency (ICU) ward of the hospital and created a nuisance.

They had also allegedly misbehaved with the hospital staff and took videos of the emergency ward, upon which the hospital staff called the police. The police have registered a case against and investigation is underaway.